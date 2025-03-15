BIZTECH
2 min read
US likely to finalise TikTok deal by April: VP Vance
On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the attorney general not to enforce the ban for 75 days, effectively giving TikTok until April 5 to finalise a sale.
US likely to finalise TikTok deal by April: VP Vance
A man carries a Free TikTok sign in front of the courthouse where the hush-money trial of Donald Trump was underway on April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
March 15, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance expressed confidence that a deal to sell TikTok and ensure its continued operation in the country will be mostly finalised by the April deadline.

“There will almost certainly be a high-level agreement that I think satisfies our national security concerns, allows there to be a distinct American TikTok enterprise,” Vance said in an interview on Friday with NBC News aboard Air Force Two.

“Typically, some of these deals that are much smaller and involve much less capital take months to close,” he said.

“We’re trying to close this thing by early April. I think that the outlines of this thing will be very clear. The question is whether we can get all the paper done,” he added.

RelatedHow TikTok’s shaky algorithm fails to protect users from harmful content

TikTok’s future in the US has been uncertain since last year when then-President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the platform to a non-Chinese buyer or face a nationwide ban.

Recommended

Vance is working with national security advisor Michael Waltz to secure a US-based buyer.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the attorney general not to enforce the ban for 75 days, effectively giving TikTok until April 5 to finalise a sale.

Speaking to reporters Sunday aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed optimism that a deal could be reached soon, saying the administration was “dealing with four different groups,” though he did not name them.

He also indicated he was open to an extension if an agreement was not completed by the deadline.

RelatedTikTok appeals to US Supreme Court to block looming ban

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent