A cargo ship carrying wheat docked at the Port of Latakia in northwestern Syria, marking the country’s first such arrival since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last year.

“The first wheat shipment has arrived at Latakia Port following Syria’s liberation and the fall of the former regime,” the state news agency SANA said on Sunday.

The broadcaster, however, did not disclose the shipment’s origin or the quantity of wheat onboard.

In March, the Syrian government issued tenders to purchase 200,000 tons of wheat, the largest procurement effort since the ousting of the Assad regime, according to local media.

Following the collapse of the former regime in December, Russia suspended its wheat exports to Syria, ending years of steady supply during Assad's rule.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had delivered 500 tons of flour to Syria under the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian aid initiative, in coordination with the World Food Programme.