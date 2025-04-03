WORLD
2 min read
Earthquake severely devastates Myanmar’s ancient landmarks
The 7.7-magnitude quake that struck central Myanmar last week, killing more than 3,000 people, has caused severe damage to historic pagodas and religious sites including the ancient city of Ava.
Earthquake severely devastates Myanmar’s ancient landmarks
The Asian Development Bank has allocated a $3-million grant to aid the people of quake-hit Myanmar. / Photo: AP
April 3, 2025

The magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 destroyed the ancient city of Ava in the Mandalay Region, causing severe damage to historic pagodas and religious sites, the Myanmar Now website reported.

The quake also killed at least 300 people in Tada-U, a town in central Myanmar about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the provincial capital of Mandalay. Locals said that bodies still remain under the rubble.

“All buildings and houses in Tada-U have been destroyed by the earthquake,” said one resident.

The death toll from the earthquake rose to 3,085 on Thursday, with 4,719 injured and 341 missing, the junta said, according to Myanmar Now, while at least 22 were killed, while 70 others remain missing in neighboring Thailand after an under-construction skyscraper collapsed, according to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS).

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Wednesday that it is preparing a $3 million grant to aid the people of Myanmar, according to Myanmar Now.

The funding will assist with food distribution and provide multi-purpose cash aid, allowing survivors to purchase essentials such as drinking water, medical supplies and materials for shelter.

“We are deeply concerned by its impact on the people of Myanmar and are taking swift action to support emergency relief efforts,” said Winfried Wicklein, ADB Director General for Southeast Asia.

Recommended

The UK has pledged up to $12 million in aid for Myanmar, while Australia and the US each committed $2 million. The UN’s Central Emergency Fund has allocated $5 million.

On Wednesday, Australia announced an additional $7 million in aid, while Japan contributed $6 million, and China donated $13.8 million.

Several South East Asian countries, including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, have also sent teams to help.

China announced Thursday that it has established the first emergency shelter in Myanmar.

"China established Myanmar’s first post-quake international relief shelter, providing temporary housing and medical service for 900 displaced individuals," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning wrote on X.

Explore
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi