The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said the Israeli army committed a new massacre against the family of Dr Alaa Al Najjar while she was on duty at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

An Israeli air strike targeted her home, killing nine of her ten children.

In a statement on Saturday, the group described it as a “brutal crime,” saying the children were killed while Najjar was performing her humanitarian duties at the hospital.

According to medical sources, one child survived but is in critical condition along with their father, who was also injured in the strike.

‘Sadistic and vengeful’

Hamas condemned the attack as a reflection of what it called the "sadistic and vengeful" nature of the Israeli occupation and its leadership, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.