A delegation of Democratic members of Congress has travelled to Louisiana to meet with Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil, who remain in custody at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centres, calling their imprisonment a "national disgrace" and demanding their immediate release.

Ozturk, a Turkish national pursuing a PhD at Tufts University, and Khalil, a Palestinian green card holder and recent Columbia University graduate, were separately detained last month by federal agents as part of the Trump administration's growing crackdown on pro-Palestinian students. Neither of them has been charged with a crime.

The delegation — led by Representative Troy Carter of Louisiana — travelled to the ICE facility in Jena on Tuesday, where Khalil is being held, and then drove two hours south to Basile to visit Ozturk, according to CNN.

The group included Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Jim McGovern and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi.

At a press conference following their meetings with Khalil and Ozturk, Senator Markey said their detention constitutes a violation of both the First Amendment right to free speech and the Fifth Amendment right to due process.

"The Trump administration just feels it has the right to take people from across our country and put them into facilities like this. It's a national disgrace," he added.

'Authoritarian state'

Ozturk was arrested in March after being targeted by the pro-Israel website Canary Mission for co-authoring an op-ed that called on Tufts University to divest from Israel and recognise the "Palestinian genocide."

"She was kidnapped," said Pressley. "Taken from the incredible, close-knit, diverse community of Somerville."

"She was on her way to an iftar meal (during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan) to break her fast. She was hungry and denied food. She was thirsty and denied water. She was manhandled."

Khalil, a legal permanent resident married to a US citizen, was arrested over his participation in pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University. Despite having no criminal charges against him, he was recently denied temporary release to attend the birth of his first child.

"This is not about enforcing the law — this is moving us toward an authoritarian state. I really worry that this administration is ushering in a new era of McCarthyism," said McGovern.

According to Markey, the Trump administration deliberately transferred both students to Louisiana, far from their homes and support networks in Massachusetts and New York, in order to place them under the jurisdiction of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals — a venue widely seen as hostile to immigrant rights.

"They brought her 1,500 miles from Somerville, Massachusetts," said Markey, referring to Ozturk.

"Why did they do that? Because this is the single most conservative Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States of America. They are seeking to circumscribe the constitutional rights of Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil."

The lawmaker also raised the alarm over Ozturk's health.

"She has suffered multiple asthma attacks," Markey said. "They are not getting the medical attention which they need and deserve in this facility."

Pressley said Khalil, who fled Syria under the Assad regime, understands firsthand what political repression looks like.

"He knows what an authoritarian regime looks like — this is it," she said.