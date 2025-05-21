WORLD
EU, UK rain down on Russia with new wave of sanctions
UK has joined the EU in escalating sanctions against Russia, following a large drone attack on Ukrainian cities.
EU continues to tighten sanctions against Russia. / Reuters
May 21, 2025

The UK on Tuesday announced a sweeping package of 100 new sanctions targeting Russia’s military, energy, financial sectors, and information operations, in response to Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

This came as Russia launched its largest drone attack of the war, launching 273 drones on Ukrainian cities on Saturday, including a deadly strike on a bus in Sumy that reportedly killed nine civilians.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the strikes, saying: “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s latest strikes once again show his true colours as a warmonger. We urge him to agree a full, unconditional ceasefire right away so there can be talks on a just and lasting peace.”

The new sanctions aim to disrupt supply chains for Russian weapons systems like the Iskander missile.

The UK is also targeting 46 financial institutions, the St Petersburg Currency Exchange, and the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency for aiding sanctions evasion.

Additional measures targeted the Kremlin’s “information war,” with 14 new sanctions against members of the Social Design Agency (SDA), expanding previous UK actions against the Kremlin-linked group.

Eighteen more ships in Russia’s “shadow fleet” and several of its enablers, including British national John Michael Ormerod and two Russian tanker captains, were also sanctioned.

These actions follow 110 similar sanctions announced earlier this month.

The UK said it is working with international partners to tighten the Oil Price Cap and review the current $60 limit to further restrict Russia’s critical oil revenues.

RelatedTRT Global - No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum — Kremlin spokesperson

EU slaps Russia with another wave of sanctions

Separately, the European Union on Tuesday formally adopted a new round of sanctions on Russia targeting its "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and threatened more punishment for Moscow for not agreeing on a Ukraine truce.

"The EU has approved its 17th sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 shadow fleet ships," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

"More sanctions on Russia are in the works. The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response."

The latest sanctions against the Kremlin have been in the pipeline for weeks and were already approved by EU countries last week.

Brussels has already put a fresh package of measures on the table as leaders have threatened Moscow with "massive sanctions" for dragging its heels on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The 17th package includes blacklisting nearly 200 more tankers in Russia's "shadow fleet" in a bid to curtail Moscow's ability to export oil.

It also included imposing asset freezes and visa bans on dozens more Russian officials.

In addition, the EU also took further measures targeting Russia over alleged "hybrid attacks" in the bloc.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine agree to largest prisoner swap in Türkiye-brokered peace talks

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
