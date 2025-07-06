Brazil will play host to a summit of the BRICS bloc of developing economies Sunday and Monday, during which pressing topics like Israel's attack on Iran, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are expected to be handled with caution.

Analysts and diplomats said the lack of cohesion in an enlarged BRICS, which doubled in size last year, may affect its ability to become another pole in world affairs. They also see the summit's moderate agenda as an attempt by member countries to stay off Trump’s radar.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will have some of his priorities, such as debates on artificial intelligence and climate change, front and centre for the talks with key leaders not in attendance.

China's President Xi Jinping won't attend a BRICS summit for the first time since he became his country's leader in 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will make an appearance via videoconference, continues to mostly avoid travelling abroad due to an international arrest warrant.

The restraint expected in Rio de Janeiro marks a departure from last year’s summit hosted by Russia in Kazan, when the Kremlin sought to develop alternatives to US-dominated payment systems, which would allow it to dodge Western sanctions imposed after Russia's full-scale offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.

A source involved in the negotiations told journalists Friday that some members of the group want more aggressive language on the situation in Gaza and Israel's attack on Iran. The source spoke under the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak about the matter publicly.

“Brazil wants to keep the summit as technical as possible,” said Oliver Stuenkel, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation think tank and university.

Consequently, observers expect a vague final declaration regarding Russia's war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.

As well as suiting Brazil, a watered-down and non-controversial statement may be made easier by the absence of Putin and Xi, Stuenkel said. Those two countries have pushed for a stronger anti-Western stance, as opposed to Brazil and India, which prefer non-alignment.

A Brazilian government official told The Associated Press Thursday that the group is expected to produce three joint statements and a final declaration, “all of which are less bound by current geopolitical tensions.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the summit’s preparations.

João Alfredo Nyegray, an international business and geopolitics professor at the Pontifical Catholic University in Parana, said the summit could have played a role in showing an alternative to an unstable world, but it won’t do so.

“The withdrawal of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the uncertainty about the level of representation for countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are confirming the difficulty for the BRICS to establish themselves as a cohesive pole of global leadership,” Nyegray said. “This moment demands high-level articulation, but we are seeing dispersion.”

Brazil, the country that chairs the bloc, has picked six strategic priorities for the summit: global cooperation in healthcare; trade, investment and finance; climate change; governance for artificial intelligence; peace-making and security; and institutional development.