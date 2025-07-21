WORLD
Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss ceasefire in southern Syria
Hakan Fidan and Ayman Safadi also agreed on a unıfıed stance agaınst attempts to divide Syria in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources
July 21, 2025

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi have discussed the ceasefire in southern Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

In a phone call on Monday, they also addressed the attempts to divide Syria, urging a unified stance against the move.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida. Violence escalated, and Israeli air strikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus.

Israel cited the “protection of Druze communities” as a pretext for its attacks.

Most Druze leaders in Syria, however, have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

In response to the escalating violence, the Syrian government announced four ceasefire deals in Sweida, the latest of which was brokered Saturday.

The new Syrian government has been working to reestablish order nationwide since the ouster of former regime leader Bashar al Assad on Dec. 8, 2024.

