WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Gaza is facing one of its worst humanitarian disasters, with hunger surging after Israeli forces closed all border crossings, cutting off food, fuel, and medical aid.
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Severe malnutrition symptoms have become widespread, particularly among children. / Photo: AA
July 22, 2025

The EU foreign policy chief described the killing of civilians that are seeking aid in Gaza as "indefensible."

Kaja Kallas said on X that she held a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, noting that she "made clear that IDF (Israeli army) must stop killing people at distribution points."

"All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges," she added on Tuesday.

Gaza is now facing one of the worst humanitarian disasters in its history. The spread of hunger has accelerated since March 2, when Israeli forces shut all border crossings, halting the entry of food, fuel, and medical aid.

Severe malnutrition symptoms have become widespread, particularly among children and chronically ill patients.

Recommended

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. Relentless bombing has destroyed the enclave, almost collapsed the health system, and created famine-like conditions.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns