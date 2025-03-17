WORLD
Zelenskyy appoints new military chief as US eyes Ukraine deal
The move by the Ukrainian president aims to modernise Ukraine’s military leadership.
Hnatov, a seasoned officer with over 27 years of experience, previously commanded the Marine Brigade, the Eastern Operational Command, and the Joint Forces of Ukraine. / Reuters
March 17, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Maj Gen Andrii Hnatov, the new chief of General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced.

He will replace Lt Gen Anatoliy Bargylevych, who was appointed in February 2024.

Hnatov, a seasoned officer with over 27 years of experience, previously commanded the Marine Brigade, the Eastern Operational Command, and the Joint Forces of Ukraine.

His appointment is part of broader efforts to modernise the army’s command structure and improve operational efficiency, Umerov stressed.

Meanwhile, Bargylevych was appointed as the chief inspector of the Defence Ministry.

His new role will focus on overseeing military standards and strengthening discipline within the armed forces.

“I am grateful to Lt Gen Bargylevych for his service as chief of the General Staff. His expertise and professionalism were crucial during Ukraine’s most difficult times,” Umerov said, emphasising that Bargylevych will continue contributing to military reforms.

According to Umerov, these leadership adjustments aim to modernize the defense inspection system, enhance operational efficiency, and improve the discipline of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Ceasefire reach

United States officials expressed optimism that a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire deal could be reached in "weeks," with President Donald Trump expected to soon discuss the issue with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who met for several hours with Putin days ago, told CNN in a televised interview: "I think the two presidents are going to have a really good and positive discussion this week."

"This is a highly, very complicated situation, and yet we're bridging the gap between two sides," he said, adding that Trump "really expects there to be some sort of deal in the coming weeks, maybe, and I believe that's the case."

But officials also hinted strongly that Ukraine will likely have to make some major concessions if a deal is to be reached.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS on Sunday that his talks a day earlier with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were "promising," adding, that "hopefully we'll have something to announce at some point fairly soon."

Putin, however, has given no clear answer to the US proposal, instead listing a string of conditions and raising "serious questions" over the proposition.

