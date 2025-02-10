WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Children killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank
At least 224 children have been killed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory since January 2023
Children killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank
Half of all recorded child killings by Israel in the occupied West Bank occurred in the last two years / TRT World
February 10, 2025


Almost half of all Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the occupied West Bank since record-keeping began 20 years ago were killed in the past two years alone, according to Save the Children. 

Since January 2023, at least 224 Palestinian children have been killed by Israel, nearly half of the 468 Palestinian child fatalities recorded in the occupied West Bank since 2005, according to UN humanitarian affairs office OCHA.

Recommended

This alarming trend has carried into 2025, with at least 10 Palestinian children — the youngest just two years old — killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territory during the first month of the year, making it the second most deadly January for Palestinian children living there. 

“Children in the [occupied] West Bank are still being killed, just as they have been for the past 16 months and for decades before. The pause in hostilities in Gaza has only seen an increase in violence for them,” Ahmad Alhendawi, Save the Children’s Middle East regional director, said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack