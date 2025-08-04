WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel has killed a Palestinian child every hour
Every hour and every day for nearly two years, more than one Palestinian child has been massacred by Israel.
Israel has killed a Palestinian child every hour
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
August 4, 2025

Time in Gaza is measured in children’s lives.

Every hour and every day for nearly two years, more than one Palestinian child has been massacred by Israel, many in their earliest days or years of life. Some were even killed just hours after birth.

Tens of thousands are also now orphaned and scarred by life-altering injuries. 

Recommended

At least 18,592 children have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, accounting for 31 percent of the deaths in the enclave in the last 22 months, leading UNICEF to declare Gaza the “most dangerous place in the world to be a child.”

Explore
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards