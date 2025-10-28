AFRICA
12 feared dead in Kenya light aircraft crash
The small plane was en route to Kichwa Tembo from the tourist hotspot of Diani when it came down at around 0230 GMT on Tuesday.
Bodies of Kenyan soldiers are transported by ambulances as they arrive at Wilson airport, Nairobi Kenya [FILE]. / AP
October 28, 2025

A small plane travelling from Kenya's coast has crashed, according to the country's aviation authority, with the 12 people on board feared dead.

The small plane was en route to Kichwa Tembo - a private airstrip located in the Maasai Mara National Park - from the tourist hotspot of Diani when it came down at around 5:30 am local time (0230 GMT) on Tuesday.

"The aircraft had 12 persons on board," a statement from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said.

It gave no further details but said that government agencies were already on site to establish the cause of the accident.

In August, a light aircraft belonging to the medical NGO Amref crashed on the outskirts of the capital, Nairobi, killing six and injuring two more.

SOURCE:AFP
