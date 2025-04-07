As the dust settled on President Donald Trump’s tariffs, business figures and economists in Türkiye have begun to glimpse a silver lining to the economic storm clouds.

Türkiye was hit with a baseline 10 percent tariff in Trump’s announcement last week, compared with higher tariffs for many other countries, raising the prospect that the world’s 17th largest economy could leverage an advantage from the tariff regime.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday that the country’s focus on domestic demand rather than exports would mean a more limited impact on the economy.

“Türkiye has free trade agreements with a total of 54 countries outside the US and the EU,” he said, adding that “68 percent of our exports go to these countries.”

Türkiye has a customs union with the European Union that removes trade restrictions.

Speaking on Friday, the day after Trump’s announcement, Simsek said Türkiye’s “relatively low tariff rate may provide a comparative advantage in some sectors.”

Relocating production

Can Selcuki, managing partner of Istanbul Economics Research, stated that the primary negative impact on Türkiye would likely come from intermediate goods it supplies to countries or entities that export to the US, which face higher rates — such as the EU, which is subject to a 20 percent tariff.

Turkish exports to the US were $16.7 billion in 2024, according to the Office of US Trade Representative. It imports a similar level of goods and services from America.

However, this level pales in comparison to exports to the EU. In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Türkiye’s exports to Europe reached $108.7 billion in 2024.