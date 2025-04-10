Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday accused Russia of making “systematic” efforts to recruit Chinese nationals for its more-than-three-year-long war in Ukraine.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Kiev continues to investigate all the details surrounding the involvement of Chinese citizens in the Russian military in Ukraine.

He said the Ukrainian Security Service is carrying out the necessary procedural actions with the two Chinese nationals he claimed were captured in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.

The president said information is also being examined regarding the involvement of other individuals in Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

“It is crystal clear that these are not isolated cases, but rather systematic Russian efforts, in particular on the territory and within the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of that country for the war,” he added.

China, Russia reject accusation

The Ukrainian leader said “everything necessary” must be done to ensure that “Russia has no such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war”.