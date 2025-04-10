WORLD
2 min read
Russia making 'systematic' efforts to recruit Chinese citizens for Ukraine war: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president says "everything necessary" must be done to ensure Russia does not have opportunities to prolong, expand conflict.
Russia making 'systematic' efforts to recruit Chinese citizens for Ukraine war: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy earlier said at least 155 Chinese citizens are known to be fighting for Russia in Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters
April 10, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday accused Russia of making “systematic” efforts to recruit Chinese nationals for its more-than-three-year-long war in Ukraine.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Kiev continues to investigate all the details surrounding the involvement of Chinese citizens in the Russian military in Ukraine.

He said the Ukrainian Security Service is carrying out the necessary procedural actions with the two Chinese nationals he claimed were captured in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.

The president said information is also being examined regarding the involvement of other individuals in Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

“It is crystal clear that these are not isolated cases, but rather systematic Russian efforts, in particular on the territory and within the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of that country for the war,” he added.

China, Russia reject accusation

The Ukrainian leader said “everything necessary” must be done to ensure that “Russia has no such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war”.

Recommended

Zelenskyy earlier said at least 155 Chinese citizens are known to be fighting for Russia in Ukraine, and that recruitment was being done through social media platforms.

China has branded the claims as having “no basis in facts”, “irresponsible” and that it was verifying the information on the arrests with Kiev.

Its Foreign Ministry said China “always asks Chinese nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflicts”.

“We call on the relevant party to be right and sober about China’s role rather than irresponsible remarks,” spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Russia’s presidential office has also rejected the Ukrainian claims.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation