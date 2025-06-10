Türkiye has firmly denied allegations that a container ship docked at Mersin Port was transporting steel for Israel’s military industry.

The Liberian-flagged vessel VELA, which arrived from Spain on June 9, underwent a thorough inspection by Turkish authorities, who found no evidence supporting the claims.

“The loading manifest and customs records were meticulously examined,” Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation said in a statement posted on X on Tuesday.

“No steel or military-purpose items registered under the name of Israel Military Industries (IMI) or any similar institution were detected on the ship.”

According to the centre, a total of 461 containers were unloaded in Mersin. Of these, 220 were empty and 241 were loaded.

Authorities confirmed that none of the loaded containers contained materials that could be used for military purposes.

Transit cargo bound for other countries, not Israel

Further investigations revealed that the ship was carrying 1,570 transit containers en route to third countries, and 33 loaded containers—inspected and cleared—originated from Türkiye and were bound for Palestine, primarily carrying food supplies.