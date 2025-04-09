WAR ON GAZA
Hamas urges UK to remove terrorist designation on group
The first-of-its-kind legal filing by the group asserts it is a ‘liberation and resistance movement’ — not a terror organisation.
Hamas urges UK to remove terrorist designation on group
April 9, 2025

 Palestinian group Hamas has called on the UK government to remove it from the country’s list of banned terrorist groups, arguing that it is “a Palestinian Islamic liberation and resistance movement whose goal is to liberate Palestine and confront the Zionist project” and does not pose a threat to the UK. 

The group also argued that the proscription violates the UK’s obligations under international law to prevent genocide and crimes against humanity, as well as to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

The move marks the first time Hamas has legally challenged its designation as a terrorist organisation and attempted to overturn its full proscription in the UK. 

The UK initially banned Hamas's military wing in 2001 and extended the ban to the entire organisation in 2021, stating that it does not recognise any separation between the group’s political and military branches.

