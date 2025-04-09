Palestinian group Hamas has called on the UK government to remove it from the country’s list of banned terrorist groups, arguing that it is “a Palestinian Islamic liberation and resistance movement whose goal is to liberate Palestine and confront the Zionist project” and does not pose a threat to the UK.

The group also argued that the proscription violates the UK’s obligations under international law to prevent genocide and crimes against humanity, as well as to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.