German authorities have arrested five suspected members of a far-right racist group in coordinated raids across several cities, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The suspects, identified only by their first names due to German privacy laws, were arrested in the states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg and Hesse.

The group’s alleged leaders—Benjamin H., Lenny M. and Jason R.—are accused of planning violent attacks against migrants and political opponents.

The suspects, reportedly aged 14 to 18, are said to have been members of a “right-wing extremist terrorist organisation” founded in April 2024 and known as the “Last Wave of Defence”, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Their aim was “to bring about the collapse of the democratic system in the Federal Republic of Germany through acts of violence, primarily against migrants and political opponents”, they said in a statement.

Growing extremism