Türkiye denies establishing new military bases, deploying F-16s in Syria
Officials stress that Ankara remains committed to regional peace and security while countering terrorism.
The ministry discouraged any attempts to create confusion by raising issues such as a ceasefire. / AA
March 6, 2025

Sources from Türkiye’s Ministry of Defense have denied reports that Türkiye is building three new military bases in Syria and that Turkish F-16s intercepted Israeli jets following an Israeli attack on Damascus.

“News from the region, created to manipulate perception, should be cautiously approached. The reports in question are incorrect,” the sources said in a statement on Thursday.

They underlined that Ankara’s priority is ensuring sustainable peace and security in post-Assad Syria as Türkiye continues its efforts to strengthen the country’s defence and security capacity in close cooperation with the new administration.

The sources also touched on the PKK/YPG terrorist group’s presence in Syria, stressing that the organisation has no choice but to dissolve itself immediately and unconditionally lay down arms.

They further discouraged any attempts to create confusion by raising issues such as a ceasefire and stressed that efforts to sabotage or prolong the process would not be tolerated.

Türkiye’s role in European security

Regarding reports on Türkiye sending troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission, the sources reaffirmed Ankara’s belief that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through equal and fair diplomatic representation of both sides.

“The possibility of contributing to a mission, which has not yet been clearly defined, will be evaluated in coordination with all relevant parties if deemed necessary for regional stability and peace,” they stated, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to supporting peace in the region and contributing to Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The sources also reiterated that Türkiye, as a NATO and OSCE member and an EU candidate country, plays a crucial role in European security with its strong defence industry and active role in resolving regional crises.

“In this period of shifting security dynamics, ensuring European security without Türkiye is not possible,” they stressed, criticising the ongoing political barriers preventing Ankara’s participation in EU defence initiatives — especially at a time when Europe’s security concerns are growing.

