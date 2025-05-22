Türkiye aims to increase its installed renewable energy capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, Yusuf Gunay, President of the Green Hydrogen Producers Association has said.

Highlighting the country’s transformation in energy, Gunay noted that Türkiye is rich in high-efficiency solar and wind resources. “This natural potential must be used effectively,” he said.

The significant progress began with the establishment of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), which encouraged better use of domestic resources, he added.

Türkiye’s solar and wind capacity

Gunay emphasised that renewable energy is one of the most strategic solutions to reducing Türkiye’s current account deficit caused largely by energy imports. He noted that Türkiye ranks 5th in Europe and 11th globally in renewable capacity.