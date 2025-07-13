At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and several injured in a shooting spree in the US state of Kentucky on Sunday.

"I’m heartbroken to share the shooting in Lexington (city) at Richmond Road Baptist Church has taken the lives of two people," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on X.

The incident unfolded at 11.36 am (1536 GMT) when the suspect shot a Kentucky State Police trooper on Terminal Drive near Blue Grass Airport.

The suspect then reportedly carjacked a vehicle and drove to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where he opened fire on church grounds.

Four people were shot at the church, including two women — a 72-year-old and a 32-year-old — who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims, both of them men, were transported to the hospital, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene.