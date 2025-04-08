In the early days of the Great Depression, Willis Hawley, an Oregon Republican, and Utah Republican Sen. Reed Smoot thought they had found a way to protect American farmers and manufacturers from foreign competition: tariffs.

President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in 1930, even as many economists warned that the levies would prompt retaliatory tariffs from other countries, precisely what happened.



The US economy plunged deeper into a devastating financial crisis that it would not pull out of until World War II.

Most historians look back on Smoot-Hawley as a mistake that made a bad economic climate much worse. But tariffs have a new champion in President Donald Trump.

Like Trump, Hoover was elected largely because of his business acumen.

“Anyone not only can be rich but ought to be rich,” he declared in his inaugural address before convening a special session of Congress to better protect US farmers with “limited changes of the tariff”.

Instead, the 31st president got the Great Depression.

Trump, now championing his sweeping tariffs that have sent global markets into a tailspin, argues that the US was founded on steep import taxes on goods from abroad.

But the country began abandoning them when it created a federal income tax in 1913, the president says. Then, "in 1929, it all came to a very abrupt end with the Great Depression. And it would have never happened if they had stayed with the tariff policy,” Trump said in announcing his tariff plan last week.

Referring to Smoot-Hawley, he added, “They tried to bring back tariffs to save our country, but it was gone. It was gone. It was too late. Nothing could have been done — it took years and years to get out of that depression.”

Gary Richardson, an economics professor at the University of California, Irvine, said the US long maintaining high tariffs “helped to shift industry here.



But we’ve gotten rid of them because, as the country at the cutting edge of technology, we didn’t think they were useful.”



‘Black Tuesday’

The economy began slowing when the Fed raised interest rates in 1928 and the following year.

The idea was mostly to ease a stock market bubble by reducing lending to brokers or firms buying stocks. But that triggered higher interest rates in Britain and Germany, which helped slow global consumer spending and production and began a US recession in the summer of 1929.

The Great Depression began with “Black Tuesday” on October 29, 1929, when a panic selloff triggered a stock market collapse, wiping out thousands of investors who had borrowed heavily. As consumer demand declined, manufacturing firms laid off workers and idled factories.