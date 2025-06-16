WORLD
Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt after bomb threat
A Boeing Dreamliner carrying 200 passengers to Hyderabad, India, turned back while over Bulgarian airspace, landing safely at Frankfurt airport, according to authorities
Flight tracking data showed the aircraft had been in the air for nearly two hours. / AP
June 16, 2025

A Lufthansa flight headed to Hyderabad, India, turned back to Frankfurt Airport on Sunday evening after receiving a bomb threat while in the air, German police confirmed on Monday.

Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed safely at Frankfurt airport around 6.30 pm local time (1630 GMT) on Sunday, according to the public broadcaster HR.

Authorities have not revealed how or where the threat was received, citing ongoing investigation.

According to Fraport, the airport operator, approximately 200 passengers were provided with cots in the transit area as they were required to remain there without visas. Food and beverages were also provided.

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft had been in the air for nearly two hours and was flying over Bulgarian airspace when it made a U-turn near the Black Sea coast.

The flight was originally scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 1.20 am local time on Monday (1950 GMT Sunday).

