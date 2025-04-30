US President Donald Trump's administration has signed a "historic" economic partnership deal with Ukraine, after weeks of intense negotiation to allow Washington access to Kiev's rare minerals deposits, both countries said.

"I am glad to announce the signing of today's historic economic partnership agreement," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday in a video message describing the deal as "historic."

Kiev said it secured promises of control over its resources.

Both sides signed the deal after US President Donald Trump pushed Ukraine to pay back Washington for helping Kiev repel Russia.

A senior Ukrainian official said that she had signed an agreement on creating a US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund which would allow both countries to expand their economic potential and also contribute to Ukraine's security.

"Together with the United States, we are creating the Fund that will attract global investment into our country," First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X.

"Its implementation allows both countries to expand their economic potential through equal cooperation and investment," she wrote.

"The United States will contribute to the fund. In addition to direct financial contributions, it may also provide new assistance — for example air defence systems for Ukraine."

Ukraine retains control of natural resources

Trump had demanded rights to Ukraine's mineral wealth, vital to new technologies, after demanding compensation for the billions of dollars in US weapons sent since Russia-Ukraine war began just over three years ago.

After initial hesitation, Ukraine accepted the accord as a way to secure long-term investment by the US, as Trump tries to drastically scale back US security commitments around the world.

In Kiev, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said the two countries would establish a Reconstruction Investment Fund with each side having 50 percent voting rights.