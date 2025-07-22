The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has urged Arab and Muslim leaders to take urgent action to end the ongoing famine in Gaza, warning that the humanitarian crisis has reached “unprecedented and dangerous levels”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said nearly 100 civilians, including 80 children, have died from hunger and malnutrition since Israel imposed a total blockade nearly five months ago.

About 1,000 others were reportedly shot dead by Israeli forces at so-called aid points since May.

Hamas called for an immediate end to the deadly Israeli siege and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, accusing Israel of enforcing “a systematic policy of starvation and humiliation”.

It also criticised the inaction following the November 2023 Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, and urged Arab and Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel, expel its ambassadors, and shut down embassies as “initial steps towards isolating the occupying regime”.

The group decried what it described as “official Arab and Islamic silence”, saying such inaction has “shattered the hopes of our oppressed people”.

The Arab League also accused Israel of turning Gaza into “a zone of famine” and using starvation as “a weapon of war”.