TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Fidan to meet Putin during two-day visit to Moscow
Talks between Russian President and Turkish Foreign Minister will focus on Ukraine and regional issues, as Türkiye and Russia continue diplomatic engagement in Moscow.
Fidan to meet Putin during two-day visit to Moscow
- Kremlin spokesman says talks in Russian capital to 'naturally' discuss Ukraine as 'main topic.' / TRT World
May 26, 2025

The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who will arrive in Moscow on a two-day visit.

"During the day, the president has a number of working meetings planned in the Kremlin, which will be closed. (Also) the president will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, who is on a working visit to Moscow today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the Russian capital on Monday.

Peskov said Putin and Fidan will "naturally" discuss Ukraine as the "main topic."

RelatedTRT Global - Crucial meetings in Istanbul set stage for Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Bilateral relations

He further said that Fidan will also meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to hold talks focusing on bilateral relations.

"And, of course, an exchange of opinions on the Ukrainian issue will be mandatory," he added.

Recommended

Fidan also met Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Monday, who also led Russia’s delegation in the first direct negotiations held between Russia and Ukraine in over three years in Istanbul.

The talks on May 16, which were facilitated by Türkiye, concluded with the two sides agreeing to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side and to continue negotiations for a truce.

On Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Fidan's two-day visit starting on Monday, without providing further details.

RelatedTRT Global - Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Türkiye: What we know so far

Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay