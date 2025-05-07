WORLD
1 min read
Russia declares unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, effective immediately
Moscow announces temporary cessation of fighting until May 11, with Kremlin warning any Ukrainian breach of truce will get "an adequate and effective response."
Rehearsal for Victory Day parade are ongoing in Moscow / Reuters
May 7, 2025

Russia's unilateral ceasefire has officially taken effect and is scheduled to remain in place until midnight on May 11.

By the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow late on Wednesday announced a temporary cessation of fighting during the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of Victory Day, a national holiday, commemorating the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, did not support the initiative.

Zelenskyy cautioned foreign guests against visiting Moscow to take part in the celebrations, saying he "could not guarantee their security."

Moscow slammed the remarks as "threats."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that in case of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Russian Armed Forces will give "an adequate and effective response."

SOURCE:AA
