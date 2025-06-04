United States President Donald Trump claimed it was "extremely hard" to reach a deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as the European Union said momentum in its own trade talks with Washington, even as the US president doubled global metal tariffs.

Trump's latest trade moves came as OECD ministers gathered in Paris to discuss the outlook for the world economy in light of a US hardball approach that has rattled world markets.

Trump's sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries have strained ties with trading partners and sparked a flurry of negotiations to avoid the duties.

The White House has suggested the president will speak to Xi this week, raising hopes they can soothe tensions and speed up a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies.

However, early Wednesday, Trump dampened hopes for a quick deal.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" he posted on his Truth Social platform.

Asked about the remarks during a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said: "The Chinese side's principles and stance on developing Sino-US relations are consistent."

China was the main target of Trump's April tariff blitz, hit with levies of 145 percent on its goods and triggering tit-for-tat tariffs of 125 percent on US goods.

Both sides agreed to temporarily de-escalate in May, after Trump delayed most sweeping measures on other countries until July 9.

His latest remarks came hours after his tolls on aluminium and steel were doubled from 25 percent to 50 percent, raising tensions with various partners while exempting Britain from the higher levy.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held talks with EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic on the sidelines of the meeting of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a 38-nation grouping of mostly developed countries.

With the 27-nation EU facing the threat of 50 percent tariffs on its goods taking effect next month, Sefcovic said he had "a productive and constructive discussion" with Greer.

"We're advancing in the right direction at pace -- and staying in close contact to maintain the momentum," Sefcovic wrote on the X social media platform.

The EU had warned last month that doubling the metal tariffs would undermine efforts to find a negotiated solution.