WORLD
1 min read
Suspected militant attack kills 'several dozen' soldiers in Burkina Faso
A security source says "several terrorists were neutralised in the retaliation".
Suspected militant attack kills 'several dozen' soldiers in Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso has been plagued by militant violence since 2015. / Photo: Reuters
March 30, 2025

"Several dozen" soldiers and civilian auxiliaries have been killed in a suspected militant attack in eastern Burkina Faso, local and security sources said on Sunday.

One security source in Tapoa province said an army detachment from the main city of Diapaga was targeted in a "violent attack" on Friday. The victims were regular army soldiers and civilian volunteers, while there were "many wounded", the source added.

A separate security source confirmed the attack, adding that "several terrorists were neutralised in the retaliation" and that the army had launched a sweep of the area.

According to a hospital source in the eastern city of Fada N'Gourma, "around 30 wounded, all from the security forces, were evacuated yesterday (Saturday)" to the hospital centre in the region.

Recommended

Since 2015 Burkina Faso has been plagued by militant violence from groups linked to Daesh group or Al Qaeda.

The unrest has killed more than 26,000 people in that time, according to conflict monitor ACLED, while more than two million Burkinabe people have been displaced as a result.

RelatedTRT Global - Several killed in two attacks in Burkina's restive east

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan