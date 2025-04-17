The UK government on Thursday introduced a temporary ban on holidaymakers bringing meat and cheese products into the country from the EU in response to a growing outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) on the continent.

Since Saturday, travelers have been prohibited from bringing back items such as cured meats and cheeses, including those in sandwiches.

The restrictions apply regardless of whether the goods are prepackaged or purchased from duty-free shops, the government said in a statement.

The move follows an earlier ban on similar products from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria, where cases of the cattle disease have been rising.

FMD is a highly contagious virus that affects animals, causing painful blisters in their mouths and under their hooves, leading to lameness and feeding difficulties.