Türkiye to debut first domestic high-speed train next year
⁠High-speed train sets capable of speeds up to 225 kilometres per hour can be produced domestically, in addition to nine electric train sets that support Türkiye's efforts to electrify its rail network.
November 5, 2025

Türkiye will launch nine homegrown electric train sets and a high-speed train next year as part of its railway indigenisation efforts, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.

The main goal for next year is to design and produce rail system vehicles for transport using domestic means and resources to boost the ratio of domestically produced content ratio in key components.

The programme involves the research and development (R&D) of domestic production capabilities, and the manufacturing of all types of rail system vehicles and sub-components, plus maintenance and repairs.

Public procurements will benefit the domestic production of rail systems, while design and R&D activities will be encouraged with the new program.

Turkish railway vehicle maker Turasas is working on the domestic design and prototyping of homegrown vehicles to meet the needs of the railway sector.

The prototype of Türkiye’s first homegrown high-speed train is capable of a top speed of 225 kilometres per hour (140 miles per hour). The project will be completed next year.

Meanwhile, some nine domestically produced electric train sets, reaching speeds as high as 160 kph (99 mph), are also in development. Turasas will also provide some 30 national electric mainline locomotives.

Meanwhile, design efforts for a Co-Co-type locomotive project and a railway maintenance vehicle will be completed, and prototyping will begin.

The 2026 programme prioritises rail and sea transport to minimise environmental impact and costs, while ensuring energy efficiency in the transport and logistics sectors.

The number of electric traction vehicles will rise to contribute to the ongoing electrification of railways.

Turasas had already started the establishment of a northwestern electric high-speed train plant. The factory, located in the Sakarya province, will be as large as 15,000 square meters (about 161,460 square feet), boasting a production capacity of 12 high-speed train sets, and is expected to contribute $83.1 million per year to the economy.

