Israel's genocidal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza has left more than 1,400 medical personnel dead, Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced.

In a statement published on Telegram, the ministry said on Tuesday: "More than 1,400 health workers have been martyred, while around 360 others from the health sector remain in Israeli detention."

Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, left over 115,000 wounded and uprooted almost entire 2.3 million people.

Medics and emergency workers have faced huge impact of the Israeli invasion. Hospitals have special protection under international law. Yet, Israel has been besieging them and bombing them, some several times.

Doctors in Gaza have endured severe hardships amid Israeli strikes, with hundreds killed and many others wounded, detained, or missing.

Israel has targeted hospitals, ambulances, and medical personnel, with hundreds of attacks on healthcare facilities reported, severely disrupting services.

Gaza's health system is on the brink of collapse. In January, WHO reported only 16 of 36 hospitals were partially operational, overwhelmed by casualties and lacking beds, supplies, and fuel.

Related TRT Global - Israeli army claims on killing Gaza paramedics refuted by New York Times video

Using phone lights for surgery

Medics face constant threats from Israeli military and snipers, with some likening their uniforms to "targets."

For example, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a hospital director, was detained and tortured by Israeli troops. Others, like Izedine Lulu, lost family members but continued treating patients amidst Israeli sieges.

Israeli forces recently killed 15 emergency workers, including eight medics, in southern Gaza, burying them in a mass grave. Troops fired over 100 times, with some shots from just 39 feet away. Israeli troops also abducted a Palestinian paramedic, Assad al-Nassasra, after the massacre.