Sudanese army ready for negotiations to restore unity: Burhan
His remarks came ahead of planned Quartet meetings in New York to push for a peaceful solution to the war in Sudan.
Burhan stressed that the armed forces will keep fighting the enemy. / Reuters
October 18, 2025

Sudan Sovereignty Council Leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan has said that the army is ready for talks to “end the war and restore Sudan’s unity and dignity.”

Speaking in Atbara of northern Sudan on Saturday, while offering condolences to the family of army officer Muzammil Abdullah, who was recently killed in fighting in Al Fasher, he said no talks are currently underway with the Quartet (US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates) or any other party.

Burhan stressed that the armed forces “will keep fighting the enemy wherever it is found” and denied targeting tribes or regions.

He said those who genuinely seek peace are welcome, but “imposing peace or a government on the people against their will is unacceptable.”

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since April 2023, which has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

In July, the Sudanese Founding Alliance, a coalition led by the paramilitary RSF, announced the formation of a parallel government led by RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

