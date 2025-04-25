A solemn ceremony was held Friday on Türkiye’s Gelibolu (Gallipoli) Peninsula to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles, honouring the soldiers from several nations who lost their lives in one of World War I’s most defining campaigns.

The remembrance event at the Lone Pine Memorial opened with military band performances and included traditional elements such as a didgeridoo performance by an Australian soldier – a nod to the country’s Aboriginal heritage.



Trumpet fanfares followed as troops took ceremonial positions.

Miles Armitage, Australia’s ambassador to Türkiye, underlined the enduring significance of the Canakkale Campaign, calling it a historic victory for Türkiye and a formative moment for Australia and New Zealand.

The victory is as important for Australia and New Zealand as it is for Türkiye’s modern history, and it came at a great cost, he said.

Vice Adm. Mark Hammond of the Royal Australian Navy also delivered remarks, reflecting on the significance of the day.