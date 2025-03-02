Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost spacecraft successfully landed on the Moon, marking a historic milestone as the first commercial company to complete a fully successful lunar landing.

"We’re baaack! Blue Ghost has landed, safely delivering 10 NASA scientific investigations and tech demos that will help us learn more about the lunar environment and support future astronauts on the Moon and Mars," NASA announced on X.

Carrying a range of NASA’s scientific payloads, the spacecraft touched down on Sunday on Mare Crisium, a vast lunar plain formed by an ancient asteroid impact, ushering in a new era in space exploration.

"We have confirmation #BlueGhost stuck the landing! Firefly just became the first commercial company in history to achieve a fully successful Moon landing. This small step on the Moon represents a giant leap in commercial exploration.

"Congratulations to the entire Firefly team, our mission partners, and our @NASA customers for this incredible feat that paves the way for future missions to the Moon and Mars," Firefly Aerospace also stated on X.

Vital mission

The Blue Ghost mission, launched under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, carried 10 critical payloads for NASA, including a drill to measure lunar heat flow, an electrodynamic dust shield, and an X-ray camera.

These instruments aim to enhance understanding of the moon’s environment, playing a crucial role in supporting future human missions under NASA’s Artemis program, which seeks to return astronauts to the moon and eventually Mars.