TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
1 min read
Syria's al Sharaa lands in US for meeting with Trump
President Ahmad al Sharaa's visit comes one day after the US delisted him from a "terrorism blacklist."
Syria's al Sharaa lands in US for meeting with Trump
The Syrian president is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on November 10. / Reuters
November 9, 2025

Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa arrived in the US for official meetings, according to the SANA news agency.

It said al Sharaa travelled to the US on Saturday after attending the COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil on November 6.

The Syrian president is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on November 10.

The visit comes a day after Washington removed him from a “terrorism blacklist,” a move that was widely expected.

RECOMMENDED

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said al Sharaa's government had been meeting US demands, including on working to find missing Americans and on eliminating any remaining chemical weapons.

"These actions are being taken in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of Bashar al Assad and more than 50 years of repression under the Assad regime," Pigott said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout