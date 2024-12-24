The Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has become a “ghost town” with around 70 percent of homes and buildings completely destroyed in Israel’s deadly onslaught in the area, Israeli media has said.

“As far as the eye can see lie miles and miles of destroyed homes. It's hard to look away from the devastated remains of Jabalia's refugee camp in northern Gaza,” Amos Harel, a military affairs analyst, writes in Haaretz newspaper on Sunday.

“I could see that even the few buildings that are still standing were badly damaged,” Harel said.

Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping.

Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.