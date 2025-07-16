Following recent appeals from the Christian community of Taybeh in the occupied West Bank, church leaders have intensified their efforts to pressure Israeli authorities to end ongoing settler violence.

A "very detailed" file documenting recent attacks by Israeli settlers is set to be delivered to the Vatican for examination by the Secretariat of State and then by Pope Francis himself, Italian daily il Fatto Quotidiano reported.

On Monday, a delegation that included a representative of the Holy See and the patriarchs of various churches paid a solidarity visit to Taybeh, where hundreds of Israeli settlers have reportedly engaged in looting, arson, and land seizures.

Among the visiting leaders were the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and the Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, Father Ibrahim Faltas.

Pizzaballa described the current situation across the occupied West Bank as lawless.

"Throughout the West Bank, and not just here, the only law that prevails now is that of power, of those who have the might and not the right. We must work to ensure that the law returns here too, in this part of the country," he said.

Taybeh, the last entirely Christian village in the occupied West Bank, with a population of approximately 1,500, has been targeted for weeks by hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers attempting to seize land and homes.