Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had discussed buying US air-defence systems with President Donald Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of NATO's summit in The Hague.

"We discussed the protection of our people with the President -- first and foremost, the purchase of American air-defence systems," Zelenskyy said on social media on Wednesday.

He added that Kiev was "ready to buy this equipment and support American weapons manufacturers" and that "Europe can help."

When asked if he would supply Ukraine with the Patriot missiles, Trump tentatively stated that he would "to see if we can make some available", adding that Washington was also supplying Israel with them.

Ukraine is scrambling to protect its skies after Russia intensified aerial attacks, launching hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles almost every day.

Related TRT Global - Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar

‘Long and substantive’

The two leaders have also discussed a potential joint drone production, Zelenskyy said, describing the 50-minute exchange with Trump as "long" and "substantive".