Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and France called for international pressure on Israel to end its deadly onslaught on Gaza.

Monday's call came during a Cairo summit on Gaza attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

According to a statement released by Jordan’s Royal Court, the three leaders called on the international community "to push for a cessation of Israel’s war on Gaza, to reinstate the ceasefire and implement all its phases, and to resume the flow of sufficient humanitarian aid to stop the deepening crisis faced by Gaza (residents)."

King Abdullah warned that continued Israeli attacks “undermine all diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to end the crisis and threaten to plunge the entire region into chaos.”

He stressed the need to reach regional calm and work towards finding a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, “which guarantees the security and stability of Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.”

The Jordanian monarch praised Egypt’s support for Arab causes, especially Palestine, and France’s backing of a ceasefire and Arab plan to rebuild Gaza, per the statement.

Abdullah also reiterated Jordan’s rejection of displacing Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, warning against “the danger of continuing unilateral measures against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.”

The three leaders emphasised “the importance of unified international efforts, particularly from EU nations like France, to back the Arab reconstruction plan for Gaza,” the statement said.