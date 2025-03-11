Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had a "good meeting" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on both regional and international issues.

"I am grateful for his wise perspective on the international situation and his support for Ukraine. Hearing his confidence in Ukraine’s future was very important," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He said they discussed "all key issues on the agenda, both bilaterally and with other partners," praising the prince’s role in "bringing real peace closer."

"Saudi Arabia provides a crucial platform for diplomacy, and we appreciate it," he added.

Confidence-building measures

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian delegation remains in Jeddah to work with their American counterparts on Tuesday, expressing "hope for a practical result" about the ongoing Moscow-Kiev conflict.

He pledged that Ukraine’s position in the talks "will be absolutely constructive."