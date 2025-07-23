In a significant development, Türkiye has taken another step in its pursuit to acquire Eurofighter Typhoons with an agreement with Britain that allows Ankara to become a user of the advanced fighter jet.

Türkiye and Britain announced on Wednesday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard on the sidelines of the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul.

The memorandum was signed following a high-level meeting between Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and his UK counterpart, John Healey, marking an important step toward a broader defence partnership.

The agreement outlines Türkiye’s path toward a comprehensive accord with Britain on Eurofighter integration, the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement.

The signing of MoU comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and discussed the progress on the deal.

Türkiye has been in talks to purchase 40 Eurofighter jets, which are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain.