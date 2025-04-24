Türkiye has reaffirmed its call for support for the ongoing normalisation process between Ankara and Yerevan, said the country’s foreign ministry in a statement.

“We categorically reject the statements on the events of 1915, made in violation of historical facts and international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement described the remarks as attempts "which clearly aim to exploit the pains of the past for political motives are totally null and void" and pointed out that Ankara has always supported world peace, dialogue, mutual understanding, and common prosperity in the region.