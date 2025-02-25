WORLD
1 min read
Mineral deal for Ukraine?
Ukraine is weighing a revised US proposal — without security assurances, the US media reports
Mineral deal for Ukraine?
Graphic Artist: Semih Genc, Producer: Nurdan Erdogan Gokhan / TRT World
February 25, 2025

A reported US proposal would grant Washington control over half of Ukraine’s resource revenues, funneling them into a US-controlled fund until it reaches $500 billion — the amount President Donald Trump allegedly demanded in exchange for aid, lacking security guarantees.

Ukraine holds 7% of the world’s titanium reserves and plays a crucial role in the 

Recommended

European Union’s supply chain. Its vast deposits of lithium, titanium, and uranium are essential for industries ranging from defence to clean energy — yet some remain under Russian occupation.

Without firm commitments for security, what would this deal mean for Ukraine’s future?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City