Damascus says it is investigating all incidents of violence.
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Members of the Syrian security forces sit at the back of trucks in Sweida. / Reuters
July 16, 2025

The Syrian government has strongly condemned what it described as "heinous violations" that have recently taken place in the southern province of Sweida, pledging to bring those responsible to justice.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Damascus said the recent incidents in Sweida involved "criminal and unlawful behaviour" that contradicts the state's founding principles and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

"We strongly condemn these shameful acts," the statement said. "We are fully committed to investigating all related incidents and holding accountable every party proven to be involved, whether they are individuals or external organisations."

The government said no violator would escape punishment, adding that justice is the guiding principle in handling such matters.

"We will not allow any party to tamper with their safety or the stability of the region."

The statement comes as Israel is using the pretext of the Sweida situation to carry out air strikes in Syria.

