US
2 min read
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Sri Lanka’s $4.8 billion garment industry braces for impact after the US imposes a steep 30 percent tariff, sparking fears over jobs and competitiveness.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's budget will strive to return economy to growth, meet IMF targets / Reuters
July 10, 2025

Distress is in store for Sri Lanka's garment sector if the island nation is unable to secure a tariff lower than 30 percent that US President Donald Trump has clamped on imports from Colombo, a top industry body warned on Thursday.

The US accounts for approximately 40 percent of Sri Lanka’s apparel exports and generated $1.9 billion last year. The industry is also Sri Lanka's third-largest earner of foreign exchange, employs 300,000 people, majority of whom are women.

"If this is the end number, Sri Lanka is in trouble because our competitors, such as Vietnam, have received lower tariffs," said Yohan Lawrence, of the Joint Apparel Associations Forum (JAAF), representing the largest apparel companies.

"But we are hopeful we can continue discussions."

In a letter, Trump notified President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the 30 percent tariff effective from August 1st, a rate well above the 20 percent tariff applied on Sri Lanka’s competitor, Vietnam.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent

The US tariff on neighbouring Bangladesh, another major South Asian garment exporter, has stood at 35 percent, though the levy on India, also a big US supplier, has not yet been unveiled.

When he initially unveiled his tariffs on April 2, Trump had threatened a levy of 44 percent on about $3 billion of Sri Lanka.

RelatedTRT Global - Can Trump’s tariffs roll back Sri Lanka’s economic recovery?

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks