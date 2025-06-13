WORLD
3 min read
Ordinary Iranians fume after Israeli strikes, call for revenge
Iranians say the attacks represent a final act by Israel — a country "on its last breath".
Ordinary Iranians fume after Israeli strikes, call for revenge
Iranians rally in the streets of Tehran, chanting: "Death to Israel, death to America." / Reuters
June 13, 2025

Iranians called for revenge on Friday, demanding a swift response to a dizzying wave of strikes by Israel, as some took to the streets in protest, while others sheltered inside, unsure what would happen next.

The aerial onslaught killed several of the military's top brass, targeted an array of leading scientists and struck military and nuclear sites across Iran in an unprecedented attack that left many seething with anger.

"How much longer are we going to live in fear?" asked Ahmad Moadi, a 62-year-old retiree. "As an Iranian, I believe there must be an overwhelming response, a scathing response."

The raids appeared to push the longtime enemies into full-blown conflict following years of fighting a shadow war mostly conducted through proxies.

Iran regularly arrests individuals it accuses of spying for Israel amid a flurry of targeted assassinations and acts of sabotage targeting its nuclear programme in recent years.

At least six scientists involved in Iran’s nuclear programme were killed in Friday's strikes.

"They’ve killed so many university professors and researchers, and now they want to negotiate?" Moadi exclaimed, referring to calls for Iran to go ahead with nuclear talks with Israel's US ally planned for this weekend.

As Iran continued to assess the damage, some residents rallied in the streets of Tehran chanting: "Death to Israel, death to America", while waving Iranian flags and portraits of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

State television said similar demonstrations were held in cities across the country.

The Israeli strikes followed repeated threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who appeared to finally cap a years-long quest to strike Iran’s nuclear programme.

"We can't let this … continue, or we'll end up like Gaza," Abbas Ahmadi, a 52-year-old Tehran resident, said from behind the wheel of his car.

"Iran must destroy him, it must do something."

Recommended

'On its last breath'

Friday's attacks came after more than a year of soaring tensions as Israel took on Iran's regional allies Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Amid the tensions, Israel and Iran exchanged aerial barrages on two separate occasions last year, while stopping short of a full-scale war.

But following Friday’s attack, all bets were off over what would come next, with Khamenei warning Israel faced a "bitter and painful" fate, while the Iranian military said there would be "no limits" to its response.

Apart from scattered protests, Tehran's streets were largely deserted, except for queues at petrol stations, a familiar sight in times of crisis.

Air traffic was halted at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport amid disruption across the region.

In the upscale district of Nobonyad in north Tehran, rescuers continued to comb through the rubble of two apartment blocks targeted in Israeli strikes.

Families with tear-streaked faces gathered nearby.

"They want to deprive us of our nuclear capability — that's unacceptable," said Ahmad Razaghi, 56, calmly echoing the official line.

For Farnoush Rezaei, a 45-year-old nurse wearing a colourful hijab, Friday’s attacks represented a final act by Israel — a country "on its last breath".

Iranian leaders have for decades insisted that Israel will "soon" disappear. "If God wills it, at least a bit of peace will come from this," said Rezaei.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking