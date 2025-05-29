WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
The child's father was also injured in the strike and is being treated at the same hospital as his son.
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Smoke rises from Gaza after an Israeli strike / Reuters
May 29, 2025

Italy’s government on Thursday offered to treat a Palestinian child who survived an Israeli military strike in Gaza in which nine of his siblings died, heeding an appeal from the boy’s uncle.

“The Italian Government has expressed its willingness to transfer the seriously injured boy to Italy,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it was studying the feasibility of the operation.

The boy, Adam Al-Najjar, is in serious condition in Nasser Hospital, one of the few medical facilities still operating in southern Gaza, following the May 25 strike on his home in which he lost his siblings.

RelatedTRT Global - Spain, Slovenia call on EU to impose arms embargo, more sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Recommended


His parents are both doctors. His father, Hamdi Al-Najjar, was at home with the children and was also seriously hurt. He is being treated in the same hospital as his son, and where his wife Alaa works.

Adam’s uncle, Ali Al-Najjar, told Italy’s la Repubblica newspaper that the 11-year-old boy has burns on his body, head injuries, a broken left hand and is not able to walk, and that the Nasser Hospital is ill-equipped to treat him.

RelatedTRT Global - UN describes Gaza as 'hungriest place on earth'


“He needs to be taken away immediately, to a real hospital, outside of the Gaza Strip. I beg the Italian government to do something, take him, Italians save him,” he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta