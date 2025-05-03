WORLD
Death toll from RSF attacks in Sudan rises to 300: Rights commission
The RSF claimed earlier that it had taken full control of Al-Nahud and seized the Sudanese army’s 18th Infantry Division headquarters.
At least 300 civilians, including 21 children and 15 women, were killed in an attack carried out by RSF / AP
May 3, 2025

The Sudanese National Commission for Human Rights has announced that at least 300 civilians, including 21 children and 15 women, were killed in an attack carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Al-Nahud in West Kordofan state.

In an official statement on Saturday, the commission condemned “the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians in Al-Nahud, including direct targeting, execution, and killing.”

It noted that the death toll figure remains preliminary due to the city's continued siege by RSF and their prevention of residents from fleeing or accessing aid.

On Friday, the Sudanese Doctors’ Network had reported over 100 deaths in the same attack.

According to the commission, the RSF also looted medical supplies, local markets, and Al-Nahud Hospital.

It appealed to the international community to pressure all parties to ensure civilians can safely exit conflict zones.

There was no comment from the RSF on the reports.

The RSF claimed on Friday that it had taken full control of Al-Nahud and seized the Sudanese army’s 18th Infantry Division headquarters after clashes with government forces.

The city, previously under army control, had been serving as the temporary capital of West Kordofan since July 2024, after the RSF captured its original capital, Al-Fula.

SOURCE:AA
