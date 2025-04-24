TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkic world will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots: Turkish FM
Efforts of those trying to undermine ties between Türkiye, Turkic world through manipulation will not succeed, says Turkish foreign minister.
Turkic world will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots: Turkish FM
‘Turkic world as a whole will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots,’ says Hakan Fidan. / AA
April 24, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that efforts to weaken the relationship between Türkiye and the Turkic world will end in failure.

Speaking on Thursday at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide in Ankara, Fidan said: “The manipulations of those who want to drive a wedge between us and the Turkish world will not succeed."

“The Turkic world as a whole will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots,” he said, adding: "We will patiently continue our policies on this matter."

On the Gaza issue, Fidan also said that humanitarian aid has not been allowed into Gaza for over 50 days, adding that hunger should not be used as weapon or tool of punishment.

For his part, Espen Barth Eide expressed concern over the “silence” on Gaza, warning that many Western countries are making a mistake by not taking a clear stand.

Recommended

100 years of diplomatic relations

Fidan also announced that 2026 will mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Norway, expressing a strong commitment to deepen bilateral ties.

Speaking on efforts to boost cooperation, the minister noted that bilateral trade has surpassed $1 billion, and both countries are "working around the clock" to increase it further. Maritime transportation remains a key pillar of economic collaboration, with Turkish ships increasingly being built in Norwegian shipyards.

The minister also highlighted growing cooperation in the defence industry and encouraged companies from both nations to pursue new partnerships.

He emphasised untapped potential in the energy sector and reiterated Türkiye's expectations from Norway regarding support in combating the PKK and the FETO terrorist organisations.

Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan