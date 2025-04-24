Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that efforts to weaken the relationship between Türkiye and the Turkic world will end in failure.

Speaking on Thursday at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide in Ankara, Fidan said: “The manipulations of those who want to drive a wedge between us and the Turkish world will not succeed."

“The Turkic world as a whole will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots,” he said, adding: "We will patiently continue our policies on this matter."

On the Gaza issue, Fidan also said that humanitarian aid has not been allowed into Gaza for over 50 days, adding that hunger should not be used as weapon or tool of punishment.

For his part, Espen Barth Eide expressed concern over the “silence” on Gaza, warning that many Western countries are making a mistake by not taking a clear stand.